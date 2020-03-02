Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $23,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $17.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

