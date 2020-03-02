Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,102,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 275,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Colony Capital worth $24,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Colony Capital by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 1,669,888 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Colony Capital by 1,851.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,171,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 2,060,187 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Colony Capital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,959,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Colony Capital by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,080,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 177,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Colony Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 885,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.30. Colony Capital Inc has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $6.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. Colony Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

