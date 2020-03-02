Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of bluebird bio worth $22,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,488,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,462,000 after buying an additional 145,519 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after buying an additional 127,834 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 90,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 248,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 90,546 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Raymond James cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

In other news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $36,758.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $72.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.36. bluebird bio Inc has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The company’s revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.63 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

