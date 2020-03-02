Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Five9 worth $24,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Five9 by 5,538.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $259,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,903.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $859,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,095 shares in the company, valued at $22,791,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,918 shares of company stock worth $16,535,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $73.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -912.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

