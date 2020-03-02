Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Jack in the Box worth $22,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 34.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 47.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $346,000.

Shares of JACK opened at $68.86 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $93.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,388.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $380,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,753 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

