Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,038,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.81% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $21,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $712.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.51. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

