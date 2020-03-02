Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Power Integrations worth $21,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 13.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 56.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $87.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $28,860.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,705.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $283,736.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,311,617 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

