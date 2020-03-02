Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 115,463 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Equitrans Midstream worth $24,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

Shares of ETRN opened at $7.06 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

