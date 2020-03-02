Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,489 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of J & J Snack Foods worth $22,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF stock opened at $160.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.70. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $196.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JJSF. CL King began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.