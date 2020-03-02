Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Hilltop worth $21,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of HTH opened at $20.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

