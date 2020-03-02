Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of El Paso Electric worth $24,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EE stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. El Paso Electric has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $69.96.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

