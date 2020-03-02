Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Floor & Decor worth $21,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after buying an additional 118,172 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,574,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 88,301 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 277,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 83,225 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares during the period.

NYSE:FND opened at $51.05 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

