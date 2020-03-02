Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of AMERCO worth $22,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $343.46 per share, with a total value of $1,861,553.20. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $343.73 per share, with a total value of $1,031,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,590,117.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,835. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $322.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.67. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $295.82 and a 12-month high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UHAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

