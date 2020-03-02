Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Teradata worth $22,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,676,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,986,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 365,890 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 629,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 101,212 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 433,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $19.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

