Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.95 Million Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Potlatchdeltic worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

PCH opened at $36.74 on Monday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.