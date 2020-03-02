Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.07 Million Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of CoreSite Realty worth $22,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $103.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $98.25 and a twelve month high of $123.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

