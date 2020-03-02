Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.14 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Visteon worth $22,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visteon from $106.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

In related news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VC opened at $64.93 on Monday. Visteon Corp has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

