Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.40 Million Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Brinker International worth $22,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 48,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EAT shares. ValuEngine raised Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.95.

EAT stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

