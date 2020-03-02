Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.41 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,668,119 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 70,622 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $22,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 455,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 130,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

