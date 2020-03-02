Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.46 Million Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.28% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $22,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after acquiring an additional 57,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86,698 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 153,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $94.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.93.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

