Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.78 Million Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,587 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $22,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,915,000 after buying an additional 438,848 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,292,000 after buying an additional 320,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 240,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,606,000 after buying an additional 230,497 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $38.92.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

