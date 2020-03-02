Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.16 Million Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $23,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

BECN stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

