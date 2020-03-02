Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.20 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,843 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of SkyWest worth $23,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKYW. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.