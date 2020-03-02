Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.28 Million Stock Holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Inphi worth $23,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

In related news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,725. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $74.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.69.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPHI shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

