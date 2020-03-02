Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.32 Million Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Neogen worth $23,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Neogen by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Neogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $60.75 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Reed sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $69,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,477 shares of company stock worth $8,556,622 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.