Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.79 Million Stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 143,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of The GEO Group worth $23,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 91,454 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 86,940 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 265,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,871,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,365,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,243,020.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GEO stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The GEO Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

