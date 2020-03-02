Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.94 Million Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,092 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Old National Bancorp worth $23,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,524,000 after purchasing an additional 757,477 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

