Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.50 Million Position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Sanmina worth $24,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SANM. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sanmina by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of SANM opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. Sanmina Corp has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.