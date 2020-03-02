Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of EQT worth $22,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.41.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

