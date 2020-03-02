Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.15% of ProAssurance worth $22,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

PRA opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,358.18 and a beta of 0.52. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $249.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

