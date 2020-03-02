Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Elanco Animal Health worth $23,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

