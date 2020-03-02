Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Saia worth $22,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth $121,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

SAIA opened at $87.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.96. Saia Inc has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Saia from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

