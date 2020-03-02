Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,454 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Allegheny Technologies worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cfra cut their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

ATI stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.