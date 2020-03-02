Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,740 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of EnerSys worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 20.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

ENS stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

