Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,400 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Home Bancshares worth $22,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Home Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $16.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

