Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,295 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of South State worth $22,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in South State by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in South State by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in South State by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.34. South State Corp has a fifty-two week low of $63.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that South State Corp will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

