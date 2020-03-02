Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 41,078 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of Minerals Technologies worth $21,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 28.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 136.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 61.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.86. Minerals Technologies Inc has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

