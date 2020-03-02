Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 45,065 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.06% of TRI Pointe Group worth $23,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,763 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 264,388 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,751,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,393,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,035,000 after purchasing an additional 137,944 shares during the period.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.