Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,063 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $23,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMN opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $74,202.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,036.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,689 shares of company stock worth $4,521,051 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

