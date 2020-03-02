Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,172 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of LiveRamp worth $24,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $35.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.47. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,497.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $820,260. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

