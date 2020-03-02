Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of UMB Financial worth $24,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Co cut UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $58.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. UMB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

