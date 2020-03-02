Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $22,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 26,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.47. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

