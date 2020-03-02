Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,533 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Meritage Homes worth $23,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,965,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 34.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after buying an additional 53,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 19,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,361,559.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,213.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,967,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $63.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

