Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,346 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Strategic Education worth $24,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Strategic Education by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $147.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.65. Strategic Education Inc has a 1-year low of $122.08 and a 1-year high of $189.79. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

