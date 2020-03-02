Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 760,327 Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,126,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Avon Products worth $23,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avon Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avon Products by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 237.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 99,792 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 150,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 135,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVP opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. Avon Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.67, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84.

AVP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avon Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

