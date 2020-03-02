Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 81,754 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,754 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Mueller Industries worth $23,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 26,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MLI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MLI opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

