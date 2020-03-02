Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Increased by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 114,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,559,000 after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.95.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHTR traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $497.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,445. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $335.53 and a one year high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $518.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.87.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

