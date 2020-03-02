Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at Scotiabank

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.96.

TSE CSH.UN traded up C$0.31 on Monday, reaching C$13.34. 514,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.43, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.49. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,446.67. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$13.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.79.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

