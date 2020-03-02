Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

CSH.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.96.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded up C$0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.34. 514,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$13.78 and a 1 year high of C$15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,446.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.49.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.