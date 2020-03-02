Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSH.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -4,453.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.49. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$13.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.79.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

